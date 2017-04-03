County Briefing
The East Liverpool Water department will perform maintenance on the water storage tanks off St. Clair Avenue April 7-17. This work will diminish the use of fire hydrants in the area of St. Clair from North Street to Oakmont and all side streets and neighborhoods, including all of the Pleasant Heights area and Liverpool Township.
