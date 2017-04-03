Columbiana County Common Pleas
An East Liverpool man accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend's home and assaulting her pleaded guilty to a lesser charge during action this week in Columbiana County Common Pleas Court. George W. Ollis, 41, of Ross Street, pleaded guilty to burglary, which was reduced from the original charge of aggravated burglary as part of a plea deal reached with the county prosecutor's office.
