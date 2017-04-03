Columbiana County Common Pleas

Rebecca L. Gray, 35, of Globe Street, was sentenced by Judge Scott Washam to four years probation, with up to six months served in the prison alternative facility for women, after pleading guilty to drug possession charges. Gray was originally charged with selling heroin in the county on July 3, 2015, but the charge was reduced as part of a plea deal with the prosecutor's office.

