Columbiana County Common Pleas
Rebecca L. Gray, 35, of Globe Street, was sentenced by Judge Scott Washam to four years probation, with up to six months served in the prison alternative facility for women, after pleading guilty to drug possession charges. Gray was originally charged with selling heroin in the county on July 3, 2015, but the charge was reduced as part of a plea deal with the prosecutor's office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.
Add your comments below
East Liverpool Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|22
|Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all
|Dec '16
|kitman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
|Report: Unconscious adults revived with Narcan,... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|just looking
|7
|Debate: Marijuana - East Liverpool, OH (Sep '10)
|Mar '16
|Fred mcw
|15
|Gas prices rise 1 cent in southern Ohio (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Just Saying
|2
|Lookin for old friend Ashley plum (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Looking
|1
Find what you want!
Search East Liverpool Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC