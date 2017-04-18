City's community plots ready to be pl...

City's community plots ready to be planted again

19 hrs ago Read more: Morning Journal

Again this year, the city health department is sponsoring the Community Garden program, offering 30 raised garden beds to the public for $10 per plot. Located at 500 Maryland Ave. in East End, the gardens are ready for planting with peat moss and top soil, with planting expected to begin in early May. The gardens are enclosed in a locked, secured fenced-in area with nighttime lighting and mulched paths and security cameras, according to health Commissioner Carol Cowan, who secured grants from The Ohio State University Extension and Martin Luther King Serv Ohio to make the project possible.

