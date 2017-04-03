Church Briefing

Glenmoor Presbyterian Church, Lisbon Street, will observe Passion/Palm Sunday during the 11 a.m. service of worship this Sunday. In addition to the choral anthem, there will be singing from the children, NEWELL - The Children's Choir will perform a mini concert 10:30 a.m. Sunday to celebrate Palm Sunday at the Newell First Church of the Nazarene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.