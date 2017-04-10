Austintown man charged with robbing Canfield and East Liverpool banks

Investigators say Drajic robbed a Farmers National Bank in East Liverpool on Feb. 10, and the Main Street branch of Farmers National Bank in Canfield on Feb. 17. The suspect who had handed the teller a note in Canfield hopped into a black and neon green Chevy S-10 pickup truck and drove away on Route 224.

