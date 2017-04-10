Auditor prepares financial recovery plan
Acting upon a recommendation from the state, Auditor Marilyn Bosco has formulated a financial recovery plan for the city which was presented Tuesday to city council's finance committee. State auditors recommended the plan based on the city's struggling financial situation, and Bosco said she studied similar plans from other communities to devise one for East Liverpool.
