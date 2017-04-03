Analysis: EL property taxes most expensive in county

The most expensive places to live in Columbiana County in terms of property taxes are East Liverpool, where the owner of a $100,000 home will pay $1,756 in taxes this year, followed closely by Washingtonville, at $1,711. Homeowners that pay the least live in Hanoverton, population 408, where the owner of a $100,000 home will pay $1,174 in property taxes.

