a oeCatch the WAIVEa

Flash invites area students to stop at one of Kent State University's Columbiana County campuses and "Catch the WAIVE" over spring break. The $40 application fee will be waived for anyone who visits the East Liverpool or Salem campus between April 10 and 24 and completes an application.
