YMCA given approval to refinance construction bonds

The East Liverpool Area YMCA will save about $120,000 after its request to refinance 15-year-old construction bonds was approved this week by Columbiana County commissioners. YMCA CERO Rob O'Hara met in January with the county Community Improvement Corp. to begin the process of seeking county permission to refinance the construction bonds obtained in 2002 to build the YWCA facility in Calcutta and finance improvements to its downtown East Liverpool operations.

