Winter Weather Advisory issued March 9 at 10:00PM EST expiring March...

OHZ040-041-049-050-059-PAZ020-021-029-031-073>076-WVZ001>003- 100230- /O.EXB.KPBZ.WW.Y.0013.170310T0300Z-170310T1400Z/ Carroll-Columbiana-Harrison-Jefferson-Belmont-Beaver-Allegheny- Washington-Greene-Westmoreland-Westmoreland Ridges-Fayette- Fayette Ridges-Hancock-Brooke-Ohio- Including the cities of Carrollton, Malvern, East Liverpool, Salem, Columbiana, Cadiz, Steubenville, Martins Ferry, St. Clairsville, Aliquippa, Beaver Falls, Ambridge, Monaca, Pittsburgh Metro Area, Washington, Canonsburg, Waynesburg, Murrysville, Greensburg, New Kensington, Ligonier, Donegal, Uniontown, Champion, Ohiopyle, Weirton, Follansbee, Wellsburg, and Wheeling 120 PM EST Thu Mar 9 2017 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EST FRIDAY... The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for snow...which is in effect from 10 PM this evening to 9 AM ... (more)

