Township opts out of county road program

Just like with the chip-and-seal program, St. Clair Township will also pass on participation in the county's road reclaimer program this summer. During Tuesday's meeting, trustees voted to not participate in the road reclaimer program for 2017, noting the township earlier this year decided not to be involved in this year's chip-and-seal program, both of which are handled through the county engineer's office.

