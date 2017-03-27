St. Clair Township Police Reports
Officers responded to the Walmart parking lot Monday night for a vehicle crash and were flagged down by Amelia R. Smeal, an employee of Kay Jewelers, who said there was an intoxicated woman in the store who had just crashed into her vehicle. Brenda E. Wamala, 26, Youngstown, reportedly smelled strongly of alcohol, had slurred speech and glassy eyes and was unsteady on her feet.
