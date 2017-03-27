Salineville Reports
Tori Needham, 39, McGavern Road, Salineville, was taken into custody at the Dollar General, West Main Street, after she was found to have an active warrant from the Columbiana County Sheriff's Office. Roy Gene Blackwood, no address listed, was cited with no license following a traffic stop at 6:47 p.m. Monday on West Main Street.
