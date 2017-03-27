Request denied in robbery case
The request of an East Liverpool man to have several charges broken up into three separate trials was denied this week by Columbiana County Common Pleas Court Judge C. Ashley Pike. In a case from 2015, Jacob S. Lowther, 23, West Summit Lane, East Liverpool, is charged with aggravated robbery, robbery, kidnapping, two counts of obstructing official business and two counts of aggravated burglary.
