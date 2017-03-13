Renovations begin for Teen Center
Last week, the junior and senior students in vocational educational classes of Ed Adamson at East Liverpool High School began the renovation of the Teen Center at the East Liverpool Area Community & Learning Center. The Teen Center will occupy about 20 percent of the ground floor of the building, located along Main Boulevard next to East Liverpool High School.
