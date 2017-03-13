Police: Man hit undercover cop he thought was drug dealer
Police in Ohio say a man thought an undercover officer in his neighborhood was a drug dealer and attacked the detective after yelling at him to leave the area. Forty-five-year-old Don Talbert appeared Monday in East Liverpool Municipal Court, where he's charged with assault, resisting arrest and drunken driving.
