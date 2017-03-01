New Windows
The project to replace some 75 windows of Purinton Hall continued Thursday at the Kent State-East Liverpool campus as crews worked on the building's top floor. Energy-efficient windows will be installed at the college's main facility, located at Broadway and East Fourth.
