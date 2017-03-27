Man gets a chance at drug rehab
An East Liverpool man who has a criminal record dating back at least two decades was given an opportunity at drug rehabilitation on Monday. Larry O. Foster, 61, St. George Street, East Liverpool, appeared before Columbiana County Common Pleas Court Judge C. Ashley Pike for sentencing on Monday.
