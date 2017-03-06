Man accused of giving stepdaughter pot, committing sexual acts on her sentenced
An East Liverpool man, who had been accused of giving his teenage stepdaughter marijuana and then committing sexual acts with her later the same night, was sentenced to 42 months in prison on Friday. In December James Jay Tanner, 37, Spring Grove, East Liverpool, had given an Alford plea to unlawful sexual conduct with a minor - one count of the three count indictment against him.
