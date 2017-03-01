Liverpool - Scommittee recommending two loans, but not the third at this time

The Community Improvement Corporation finance committee decided to recommend to its full board granting small business loan requests made this week but voted to table a third request after questions arose about the status of the business ownership. Holly Reynolds-Russell addressed the committee about her request for a $20,000 loan for start-up costs of R Hometown Pizza, 1577 Pennsylvania Ave., which would take over the current East End Pizza location.

