Lightning strike ignites attic fire in East Liverpool home
A thunderstorm that swept through the area Thursday afternoon brought with it heavy lightning that caused a fire in a downtown home. No one was home at 417 Monroe St. when lightning struck either the brick chimney atop the two-story home or the roof near it, causing shards of brick to fly into the street and adjacent parking lot.
