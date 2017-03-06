Judge sends East Liverpool woman to j...

Judge sends East Liverpool woman to jail for voter fraud

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

An East Liverpool woman has been sentenced to spend six months in jail after pleaded guilty to charges relating to voter fraud in Columbiana County. Common Pleas Court Judge Ashley Pike sentenced Rebecca Hammonds, 34, Monday morning after she pleaded guilty in January to 13 counts of making a false registration and one count of election falsification.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

East Liverpool Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the music thread (Mar '12) Jan '17 Musikologist 22
News Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all Dec '16 kitman 1
News East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11) Oct '16 chogan 2
News Report: Unconscious adults revived with Narcan,... Sep '16 just looking 7
Debate: Marijuana - East Liverpool, OH (Sep '10) Mar '16 Fred mcw 15
News Gas prices rise 1 cent in southern Ohio (Sep '15) Sep '15 Just Saying 2
Lookin for old friend Ashley plum (Aug '15) Aug '15 Looking 1
See all East Liverpool Discussions

Find what you want!

Search East Liverpool Forum Now

East Liverpool Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

East Liverpool Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

East Liverpool, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,038 • Total comments across all topics: 279,389,768

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC