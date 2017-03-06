Judge sends East Liverpool woman to jail for voter fraud
An East Liverpool woman has been sentenced to spend six months in jail after pleaded guilty to charges relating to voter fraud in Columbiana County. Common Pleas Court Judge Ashley Pike sentenced Rebecca Hammonds, 34, Monday morning after she pleaded guilty in January to 13 counts of making a false registration and one count of election falsification.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
Add your comments below
East Liverpool Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|22
|Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all
|Dec '16
|kitman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
|Report: Unconscious adults revived with Narcan,...
|Sep '16
|just looking
|7
|Debate: Marijuana - East Liverpool, OH (Sep '10)
|Mar '16
|Fred mcw
|15
|Gas prices rise 1 cent in southern Ohio (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Just Saying
|2
|Lookin for old friend Ashley plum (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Looking
|1
Find what you want!
Search East Liverpool Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC