Jesse Benjamin Williams
Bob and Lisa Williams of East Liverpool, are announcing the birth of their son, Jesse Benjamin Williams, born March 9, 2017 at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, Boardman. He weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces and was 21.25 inches long.
