home-razed

A worker with Yarian Brothers Construction out of New Waterford uses a hose to deter dust as another employee demolishes a house on Lisbon Street in East Liverpool as part of the county Land Bank program. This house is the third one razed in the city this week by Yarians, who are under contract to demolish 12 in the city under the program.
