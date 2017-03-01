HFH director visits rotary
Monica Craven, executive director of the Habitat for Humanity of Mahoning Valley, spoke to members of the East Liverpool Rotary Club on Feb. 21. She directs a chapter that now includes all of Columbiana County along with Mahoning and Trumbull counties. She explained the merger was necessary in order to comply with requirements for mortgages, which have gotten more complex in recent years.
