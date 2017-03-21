ELHS - S2017 Buckeye - SBoys - SState - SDelegates

Buckeye Boys State 2017 delegates from East Liverpool High School are Conner Bailey, Xayvion Frederick, Christopher Montgomery, Justin Blasdel, Colin Smith, Isaac Long, Morgan Ahart, and Christopher Pritt; with sponsors Mike Campbell, American Legion SAL commander; Eric Croxall, East Liverpool Fire Department; Kelsey Hedrick, East Liverpool Police Department; and Ernie Cross, American Legion commander. The delegates' families also provide donations toward participation.

