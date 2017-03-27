EL - Swoman sent to corrections facility for drug possession
An East Liverpool woman found in possession of seven separately packaged bags containing 3.42 grams of heroin in the waistband in her pants was sent to the Eastern Ohio Corrections Center on Thursday. Defense attorney Adam Wilgus pointed out Gray has not been in any other trouble since 2000 and nor has she committed any other offenses since the events from this incident on July 3, 2015.
