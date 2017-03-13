EL - Sman with box pleads guilty to possession of drugs

An East Liverpool man found carrying a box with more than a $1,000 in cash and 63 grams of heroin inside pleaded guilty to a first-degree felony possession of drugs charge in Columbiana County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday afternoon. Jajuan A. McKeithen, 42, Lincoln Avenue, East Liverpool, was charged after he was stopped for reportedly jay walking across the street on June 8 and had the box in his possession at the time.

