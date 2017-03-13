EL - Sman with box pleads guilty to possession of drugs
An East Liverpool man found carrying a box with more than a $1,000 in cash and 63 grams of heroin inside pleaded guilty to a first-degree felony possession of drugs charge in Columbiana County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday afternoon. Jajuan A. McKeithen, 42, Lincoln Avenue, East Liverpool, was charged after he was stopped for reportedly jay walking across the street on June 8 and had the box in his possession at the time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.
Add your comments below
East Liverpool Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|22
|Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all
|Dec '16
|kitman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
|Report: Unconscious adults revived with Narcan,... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|just looking
|7
|Debate: Marijuana - East Liverpool, OH (Sep '10)
|Mar '16
|Fred mcw
|15
|Gas prices rise 1 cent in southern Ohio (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Just Saying
|2
|Lookin for old friend Ashley plum (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Looking
|1
Find what you want!
Search East Liverpool Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC