EL man gets 3.5 years for robbery, assault

A 28-year-old East Liverpool man was sentenced immediately to three and a half years in prison on Wednesday, after he pleaded guilty to both robbery and assault. Jordan Gainer, Morton Street, East Liverpool, was charged with robbery for inflicting physical harm on Robert Shirey while committing a theft offense on Aug. 14. With co-defendant Keisha Pearson, 26, already in Shirey's home on Y&O Road, Wellsville, Gainer knocked at the door.

