East Liverpool waste incinerator operator explains pink plume of smoke
Operators of a hazardous waste incinerator in East Liverpool say they have notified the Ohio EPA about a pink plume of smoke that spewed from the plant this week. Heritage, the company that burns chemicals and other hazardous waste at high temperatures, acknowledged that the usually white smoke emitting from a stack at the facility took on a pinkish hue for about 20 minutes Tuesday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
Add your comments below
East Liverpool Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|22
|Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all
|Dec '16
|kitman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
|Report: Unconscious adults revived with Narcan,... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|just looking
|7
|Debate: Marijuana - East Liverpool, OH (Sep '10)
|Mar '16
|Fred mcw
|15
|Gas prices rise 1 cent in southern Ohio (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Just Saying
|2
|Lookin for old friend Ashley plum (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Looking
|1
Find what you want!
Search East Liverpool Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC