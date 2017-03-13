East Liverpool waste incinerator operator explains pink plume of smoke

Operators of a hazardous waste incinerator in East Liverpool say they have notified the Ohio EPA about a pink plume of smoke that spewed from the plant this week. Heritage, the company that burns chemicals and other hazardous waste at high temperatures, acknowledged that the usually white smoke emitting from a stack at the facility took on a pinkish hue for about 20 minutes Tuesday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.