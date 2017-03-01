East Liverpool - Sresident indicted on possession charges
Kelsey M. Miller, 25, Haywood Street, East Liverpool, was served a secret indictment for three counts of possession of drugs. On March 29, Miller allegedly had cocaine, heroin and tetrahydrocannabinol.
