East Liverpool Reports
An officer walking outside the police station at 2:55 a.m. Tuesday reported seeing a man sitting on the ground in the alley and after several attempts at trying to find out what was wrong, the man advised he was drunk. Identified as Perry A. Ross, 21, Ambrose Avenue, the man had a strong odor of alcohol about him, slurred speech and had a hard time standing, the officer reported.
East Liverpool Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|22
|Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all
|Dec '16
|kitman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
|Report: Unconscious adults revived with Narcan,...
|Sep '16
|just looking
|7
|Debate: Marijuana - East Liverpool, OH (Sep '10)
|Mar '16
|Fred mcw
|15
|Gas prices rise 1 cent in southern Ohio (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Just Saying
|2
|Lookin for old friend Ashley plum (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Looking
|1
