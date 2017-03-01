East Liverpool Reports

An officer walking outside the police station at 2:55 a.m. Tuesday reported seeing a man sitting on the ground in the alley and after several attempts at trying to find out what was wrong, the man advised he was drunk. Identified as Perry A. Ross, 21, Ambrose Avenue, the man had a strong odor of alcohol about him, slurred speech and had a hard time standing, the officer reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.