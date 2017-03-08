East Liverpool Police Reports

A four-vehicle crash on St. Clair Avenue resulted in one citation but no injuries. While southbound, Laura A. Null, 78, Bush Street, Newell, W.Va., reportedly was adjusting her mirror when she looked up and struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Jordyn N. Price, 19, Henry Avenue, who was slowed or stopped in front of Smith Oil.

