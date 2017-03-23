East Liverpool Police Reports
Two dogs owned by Malcomb Wade, Wedgewood Street reportedly entered a fenced-in kennel on Etruria Street and began attacking dogs inside, injuring one severely enough that a responding officer had to humanely put it down with his service weapon. Prior to officers' arrival, the attacking dogs also knocked down the owner of the injured dog, Judith Williams, according to reports.
