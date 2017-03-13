East Liverpool Municipal

In Municipal Court Wednesday, Garret A. Mays, 19, state Route 7, Lisbon, was fined $35 for fictitious plates, while an expired plates charge was dismissed. Fined for speeding were Mathew E. Kosut, 29, Henry Avenue, $40, and Charles C. Loverde, 58, Tomahawk Drive, Negley, $25.

