In East Liverpool Municipal Court Friday, a second arraignment date was set for March 17 for Carla M. Young, 47, Calcutta-Smith Ferry Road, East Liverpool, regarding a charge of disorderly conduct so that she can hire counsel. An April 4 pretrial was set for Susan B. Bratt, 21, Hammondsville Road, Wellsville, who pleaded not guilty to possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana-drug paraphernalia, stemming from a traffic stop Feb. 11 on state Route 267 in St. Clair Township.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.