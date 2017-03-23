East Liverpool man gets 4 years in Howland home break-in

An East Liverpool man was sentenced Wednesday to four years in prison after he was convicted on a variety of charges connected to a September break-in at a Howland home. Jonathan Ellison, 30, pleaded guilty before Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Judge W. Wyatt McKay to charges of burglary, grand theft motor vehicle, theft, misuse of credit cards and receiving stolen property.

