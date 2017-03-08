County Briefing

The East Liverpool water department will install a flushing hydrant and new water tap from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. today at the dead end of North Street by the high school baseball field. During the work there will be intermittent water service interruptions that will affect the following areas: North Street from Jennings Avenue, heading east to the dead end; south side of Montgomery Street from Jennings Avenue, heading east to the dead end; or other customers in the area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning Journal.