In Columbiana County Municipal Court, Kyle Merriman, 27, Cricket Lane, East Liverpool, was fined $955, had his license suspended for a year, was sentenced to 10 days in jail and required 60 hours community service for OVI second offense, a seat belt violation and failure to control. Cynthia L. Masters, 40, Buck Road, Beloit, was fined $150 for disorderly conduct amended from obstructing official business.

