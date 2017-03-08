Columbiana County Common Pleas
Steven J. McVay, 36, Trinity Church Road, Lisbon, was sentenced in Columbiana County Common Pleas Court to 20 months in prison for possession of drugs and for violating his community control probation on a previous theft conviction. McVay had a pipe with cocaine found in his possession on Oct. 23, 2015, when he was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
