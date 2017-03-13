Columbiana County Common Pleas
Planet Home Lending LLC vs. William V. Hunt, et al., property on Highland Avenue, Salem, sold for $50,000 to the plaintiff. U.S. Bank National Association vs. Brad W. McFadden, et al., foreclosure ordered for property on South Meadowbrook Circle, East Liverpool.
