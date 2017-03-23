BWD repays $1.5 million loan

The Buckeye Water District has repaid the $1.5 million it borrowed from Columbiana County commissioners in 2012 to settle the lawsuit filed by East Liverpool. County Commissioner Mike Halleck confirmed that BWD Director Al DeAngelis dropped off a check in the amount of $1.5 million on Jan. 17 and he had forgotten to mention it until the newspaper inquired this week about whatever came of the debt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.