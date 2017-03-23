BWD repays $1.5 million loan
The Buckeye Water District has repaid the $1.5 million it borrowed from Columbiana County commissioners in 2012 to settle the lawsuit filed by East Liverpool. County Commissioner Mike Halleck confirmed that BWD Director Al DeAngelis dropped off a check in the amount of $1.5 million on Jan. 17 and he had forgotten to mention it until the newspaper inquired this week about whatever came of the debt.
