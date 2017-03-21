Amedeo to celebrate 100th birthday
A daughter to the late Catherine and Charles Prezzia of Wellsville, she graduated from Wellsville High School in 1936. She first worked in the family grocery store in Wellsville, and also worked at Bell Telephone Co., Olson's Department Store in East Liverpool, and Waterford Park Race Track in Newell.
