Woman sentenced for false, forged prescriptions
A woman using a false or forged prescription to obtain drugs pleaded guilty to two charges on Thursday in county Common Pleas Court and was immediately placed on three years of community control. Judge Scott Washam further sentenced Lisa A. Keener, 42, state Route 170, East Liverpool, to serve up to six months of the community control at the Eastern Ohio Correctional Center.
