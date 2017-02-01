Water and sewer line replacement close to reality

The Chester Water and Sewer Board is one step closer toward its goal of replacing water and sewer lines throughout the city. During a special meeting Wednesday, the board approved a proposal from Dallis Dawson and Associates of East Liverpool for engineering, design, construction and administration of the city's water and sewer line replacement project, which would result in no rate increases for residents and is contingent upon final approval of the project and financing.

