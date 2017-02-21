Theater major to present senior project

Theater major to present senior project

Ashland University theater major Andrea Disch of East Liverpool is sealing her college career with a senior theater performance project scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the university's Studio Theatre. Current subscribers have full access to all online news content as part of their subscription.

