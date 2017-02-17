Sprucing up
Several East Liverpool residents took advantage of some time off courtesy of the legal holiday Monday, along with the warm weather, to do some cleaning up, including at this playground on Moore Street across from the Fawcett Apartments. Several volunteers joined Mayor Ryan Stovall, who organized the effort, in picking up garbage and debris at the playground and basketball court, where two new basketball hoops - donated by Bermuda Tan and Team Impact, owned by Harry and Deb Stewart - were set up to replace old hoops, which had been falling apart.
