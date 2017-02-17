Salary increase approved

Several non-union employees in the city school district were granted the same salary increase afforded union workers by the board of education during its meeting last week. The 2 percent increase was approved for technology director Greg Dingey; psychologists Melissa McCartney, Tiffany Miller and Kathryn Magill; and cafeteria managers Mary Smith, Sandra Beatty, Rosemary Hornbeck and Trisha Coburn.

