Robbery suspect

East Liverpool police released this surveillance photo of the person suspected in a robbery Friday at Farmers National Bank on Bradshaw Avenue. The man was described as Caucasian with an olive complexion, about 6 feet tall, 200 pounds with dark hair and possibly facial hair.

